KOMICHI WALKS OUT OF SUPPORTERS MEETING

MDC-T national chairperson Mr Morgan Komichi yesterday angered supporters after he allegedly walked out of a meeting which sought to discuss allegations that the party had imposed Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter Mrs Vimbai Java in Glen View South.



This come as party supporters in Manicaland petitioned the national leadership protesting over the decision to elbow out women assembly chairperson, Mrs Lynette Karenyi from Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency.



More than 30 MDC-T supporters flocked to the party headquarters in Harare demanding to meet Mr Komichi.



Mr Komichi agreed to meet them to discuss the issue, but the supporters said he later walked out without resolving the matter.



The meeting was held at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, formely Harvest House. The Herald news crew was in attendance but was later ejected by Mr Komichi.



“Mr Komichi came to the boardroom but the meeting did not take long because he walked out without giving us an explanation on when primary elections would be held. We suspect that they are trying to buy time given that the Nomination Court is sitting next week. They want to impose Mrs Java,” said one party supporter after the meeting.







Some of the candidates vying for Glen View South include Mr Joshua Pedzisai, Simbiso Demba, Grandmore Hakata, Wellington Mututwa and Mrs Java.





“What we are saying is that we need primary elections so that people chose their leader,” another supporter said.



Mr Komichi denied that he walked out but said the issue of Glen View South constituency had been settled.





“We have Vimbai Java as our candidate and I did explained to them when I met them. As you know it is not easy to please everyone and those who are not happy are the ones making these unfound allegations,” said Mr Komichi.





In Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency, party supporters have petitioned leadership on why they allowed Mr Mutseyami to leave his constituency in Musikavanhu in Chipinge where he is sitting Member of Parliament to contest against Mrs Karenyi.





Sources said Mr Karenyi was being elbowed out because of her link with the party’s secretary general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora who defeated party leader, Mr Chamisa, in the last congress to land the post of secretary-general.





Mr Komichi said they were through with Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency and only Nyanga South was left and would be concluded this weekend.





The supporters also accused party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa of failing to walk his talk on women participation in the elections. In their letter to the party, the supporters expressed surprise why Mr Prosper Mutseyami was allowed to stand when the constituency was earmarked for women.





“The fact that Prosper Mutseyami is currently a sitting MP for Musikavanhu is clear evidence that there are leaders behind his move and want to cause chaos in Chikanga. Am worried that the president has allowed bootlickers to harass Lynette Karenyi in Chikanga,” read the petition. Herald