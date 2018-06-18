KHUPE : WE ARE FIELDING 112 CANDIDATES





The Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T is unable to field candidates in all the country’s 210 constituencies and will conduct its first fully fledged campaign in the capital this Friday.





The party says it is unable to field the full complement of candidates owing to a number of constraints, accusing the Advocate Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance of continuous harassment and intimidation of its candidates.





All appears not well in the Khupe led MDC-T with the latest signs of disorganisation being the party’s failure to field candidates in all the country’s constituency.





Speaking at a low key press conference held in the capital today the party spokesperson Linda Masarira said her party will field candidates for the parliamentary elections in 112 constituencies, blaming their failure on the unavailability of the voter’s roll before nomination.





MDC-T also accused MDC Alliance of refusing to embrace divergent views by intimidating, harassing and perpetrating violence on their party candidates and supporters.



