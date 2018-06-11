KASUKUWERE : I'M NOT GUILTY





Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has pleaded not guilty to charges of violating the country’s immigration law by unlawfully leaving Zimbabwe using an undesignated port.





His lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange applied for discharge at the close of the state case arguing that his client’s life was under threat and he qualified for refugee status.





“When a person is under threat, his life is under threat; he can leave the country as a refugee. The refugee status starts from Zimbabwe; it does not start from the foreign country. The act is very clear on that point, so that’s why my client pleaded not guilty……when he left he was already a refugee…,” said Mr Samukange.



