KASUKUWERE ARRESTED





Former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has been picked up by the police and arraigned before a Harare Magistrate facing charges of violating the Immigration Act by unlawfully exiting the country.





Kasukuwere, who returned last week after more than six months in self imposed exile outside the country, was picked up this morning for questioning.





Kasukuwere is among members of the G40 cabal that went into hiding outside the country following Operation Restore Legacy that was instituted by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.





Another member and Kasukuwere’s brother, Dickson Mafios, was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 months in prison with an option of a fine over the same offence.





Mafios (51) of Plot Number 2, Insingizi Farm, Bindura, was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Bindura magistrate, Mrs Vongai Guwuriro yesterday.



