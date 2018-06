INDIGENISATION BOARD SHUTTING DOWN

Nieeb was established through the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act [Chapter 14.33] 17th of April 2008 and was tasked with spearheading the process of transforming the peripheral role of the indigenous majority in the economy to a leading role in the mainstream economy together with the attendant benefits of improving their standards of living. However, the board has been made redundant following the amendment of the Indigenisation Act in March this year. The board will now make way for an indigenisation unit which will be run under one of the government ministries.