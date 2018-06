I WILL END JOBS FOR THE BOYS : CHAMISA

“So don’t get lost on where you are going to vote, we are in the process of resolving the issue of name and logo. However, the problem is that where we want to resolve the issue they are taking sides with Khupe. So if crooks are working hand in hand, it makes it difficult and prolongs the process that is why we are educating our supporters homestead by homestead so that you vote on the right party, not MDC -T. Our logos are different , our MDC Alliance logo has my face in the open palm compared to that which has Tiki (baby), we are going around conscientising our supporters that we will be running under the banner of MDC Alliance, so don’t be fooled or confused by their attempts,” Chamisa said.