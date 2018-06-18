I WILL BLOCK ELECTIONS : CHAMISA

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday reiterated his threat to block the upcoming harmonised elections if his party’s demands on electoral reforms are not met.



Addressing a rally at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls, he bragged that unlike his predecessor, the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, he will not allow the election to go ahead without electoral reforms.



“(President) Mnangagwa wants to get into office through the window abusing conditions for elections. That’s why I told him that I will not accept what they used to do to Tsvangirai who was robbed with his eyes open. As long as we don’t agree on the issue of ballot paper, the election will not be done,” said Mr Chamisa.





“We will push until it’s done. What I am saying is as long as we have not agreed on who prints the ballot paper, where it will be printed and how the security around the ballot paper will be like, there will be no election in Zimbabwe.”





Mr Chamisa and his Alliance recently handed a petition to the Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) with the demands.





Zec responded saying some of the items contained in the petition were misdirected as the body could not legally deal with them.





The commission said it could not accede to the Alliance’s demands to delay the elections as that was the duty of the courts.





Yesterday, Mr Chamisa told his supporters that he was confident of winning the election.

He made an about-turn on his bullet train promise saying he was misunderstood. He said his idea was to have fast trains that can go round the country to promote domestic tourism, while promising to transform the country within two years.





Earlier, Mr Chamisa addressed a rally in Hwange at No1 Old Grounds.

As he was introducing the alliance’s candidates, the stage on which they were standing collapsed sending most of them to the ground, leaving only him and Hwange Central candidate Mr Fortune Mguni standing.





Although what collapsed was a stage he was standing on, Mr Chamisa said that signalled “the fall of Zanu-PF.”





He took a swipe at MDC-T president Dr Thokozani Khupe whom he accused of working to confuse voters. Chronicle