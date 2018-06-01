I WAS RIGGED, SAYS ZINDI

ZANU PF Mutasa South legislator Irene Zindi alleged in the National Assembly on Wednesday that her main opponent in the just-ended party primary elections rigged the poll.



Zindi poured her heart out after independent Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa said women parliamentarians were doing nothing in their respective constituencies and that they were only good at making themselves presentable which is why most of them lost in the primary elections.



A visibly angry Zindi responded to Mliswa saying, “I want to correct Mliswa. I did not lose but I was rigged. I am very disappointed. I am a woman, also I am a war veteran.



“I thought my party was going to respect women but to my surprise, the party showed (that) it is the worst in terms of respecting women performance.” Zanu PF had its primary elections between April 29 and May 3.



The polls had to be re-run in 14 constituencies due to massive complaints of vote-rigging and other electoral malpractices.



Some of the aggrieved lawmakers are now threatening to stand as independent candidates in the forthcoming polls to be held on July 30.



Zindi became an MP for Hatfield Constituency in 1995. In 2013, she was elected to be the lawmaker for Mutasa South in Manicaland. Daily News