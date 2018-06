I DO NOT KNOW HOW GOD SAVED ME : MINISTER

“The day after the explosion I was feeling some back and chest pains and had a scan and an X-ray which ruled out any major problem. I did not sustain any injuries. I was not the only one who was affected, as you know many people were injured, sadly 49 and we have lost two now, and some are still in hospital. Honestly we would like to thank God because it could have been a major disaster far greater than it was, especially the fact that God really saved the President. And we know the target was the President, and God just saved him,” said Cde Mushohwe.