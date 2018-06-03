HOOKERS SPARK BAR BRAWL

A VICTORIA Falls man almost slit the throat of a suspected hooker when he and his brother were involved in a night club brawl with two siblings they usually hire for sex.



The two women suspected the brothers, who have been their clients since December last year, had hired another woman who was in the bar.





The incident which left Sibonokuhle Ncube of Chinotimba suburb with a cut on the neck, back of right ear and chin occurred recently at a nighclub in the resort town.





One of the brothers, Vincent Mathe sustained a deep cut on the forehead after Sibonokuhle allegedly hit him with an empty beer bottle.





Mathe had gone to the night club with his younger brother Thamsanqa when a fight ensued between them and the two siblings-Sibonokuhle and Sipho Ncube.





The two women were allegedly unhappy after they saw Mathe and Thamsanqa with another woman they suspected had been hired by them for sex and allegedly teamed up causing a brawl in the night club.





The misunderstanding degenerated into a fight resulting in Sibonokuhle allegedly picking an empty beer bottle and hitting Mathe on the forehead.

There was drama as other patrons struggled to restrain the siblings and in the process, Mathe allegedly stabbed Sibonokuhle three times.





Mathe was arrested for physical abuse. He is yet to appear in court after being released from police custody to seek treatment. Chronicle