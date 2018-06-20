HARVEST HOUSE METAL ROD THUG IN COURT

An MDC-T member appeared in court yesterday on assault charges after he and an accomplice, who was still at large, allegedly assaulted a fellow party member at Harvest House, the party’s headquarters, after a misunderstanding.



Cosmas Njanji (38) appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba charged with assault.

He was granted $50 bail and remanded to July 2.



The State alleges that on June 6, the complainant (who was not named) and Njanji were at Harvest House consolidating the lists of members in preparation for the party’s primary elections, which were to be conducted in Goromonzi Ward 4.



During the process, a misunderstanding arose between the two and Tapiwa Murima. Njanji stood up and began to assault the complainant with fists and a metal rod all over his body.

Murima also joined in the assault and kicked the complainant.



The complainant fell to the floor and sustained injuries. Some witnesses reported the matter to the police, leading to Njanji’s arrest, but Murima escaped. Herald



