GRACE CAUSING MAYHEM : MUTINHIRI

GRACE Mugabe reportedly funded some top National Patriotic Front members to cause the recall of NPF interim leader Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri to pave way for her ascendency in that party, it has emerged.



Mrs Mugabe is reportedly eyeing the vice presidency post in the MDC Alliance once done with Rtd Gen Mutinhiri.



MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is yet to name his deputy. National Patriotic Front national political commissar Mr Jimmy Kunaka yesterday claimed that the NPF’s spokesperson Mr Jealousy Mawarire, Ms Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo and Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe were being secretly funded by Mrs Mugabe to overthrow the party’s founding leader Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri.





Speaking at the press conference called by Rtd Brig Gen Mutinhiri to fire Mr Mawarire and his team yesterday, Mr Kunaka said the Mawarire camp had been captured by Mrs Mugabe in her bid to take over as the party’s president.





This, he said, was to pave way for her to claim a bigger stake in the MDC Alliance.

“We will stand by our president Cde Mutinhiri. These guys are lost and have taken the wrong direction. They do not have the mandate to fire the president when the party’s constitution has not yet been endorsed by the people,” said Mr Kunaka.





“One thing critical here is that at the time they were addressing their press conference they had cash in their pockets, which they got from Grace Mugabe who wants to be MDC Alliance vice president. We are saying you have gone and invited Grace to be vice president in the Alliance. The three of you must go and we as NPF we say no, no no. Grace is the one who put us where we are today,” he added.





Mr Kunaka said Operation Restore Legacy was a result of Mrs Mugabe’s behaviour when she was First Lady.

“It is better to go and hang myself and die. I will not allow that, that Grace should lead NPF,” said Mr Kunaka.





He said if Mrs Mugabe wanted to be a member of the NPF she has to follow proper procedures.

Mr Mawarire yesterday announced the recall of Rtd Brig Gen Mutinhiri at a press conference in Harare and immediately announced that they were joining the MDC Alliance by Monday next week.

Rtd Brig Gen Mutinhiri later convened a press conference and insisted that he was the leader and founder of NPF.





He dismissed Mr Mawarire and other members of his faction including Ms Moyo and Mr Mashayamombe. Herald