GOVT SLASHES MOBILE DATA CHARGES





The government will with effect from July 1 this year reduce telecommunication charges on some services to cushion consumers from high costs of transactions.





Speaking at a review of telecommunication service tariffs in the capital this Wednesday, the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security, Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, said with effect from 1 July out of mobile data charges will cost five cents from 12,5 cents per megabyte, electronic payment charges will be at five cents per session from 12,5 cents per session while the national interconnection rates shall be reduced to 2 cents per minute from five cents per minute.





“We are reducing this to ensure we are really competitive on the local and global scale to attract more investments,” said Cde Mandiwanzira.





NetOne Chief Executive Officer Mr Lazarus Muchenje noted that as operators they will work with government on balancing viability and affordable services to consumers.





“We are in consultation with the government and we shall continue to do that always,” Mr Muchenje said.





Telecel Chief Executive Officer Mrs Angeline Bvera says the low cost services will increase turnover for operators.





“Operators are looking forward to increased sales and unlock viability for the sector,” said Mrs Bvera.



