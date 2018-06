GOVT SLASHES MOBILE DATA CHARGES

Speaking at a review of telecommunication service tariffs in the capital this Wednesday, the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security, Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, said with effect from 1 July out of mobile data charges will cost five cents from 12,5 centsper megabyte, electronic payment charges will be at five cents per session from 12,5 cents per session while the national interconnection rates shall be reduced to 2 cents per minute from five cents per minute.