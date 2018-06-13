The Ministry of Health and Child Care has honoured the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for her outstanding work in advocating for improved health delivery in Zimbabwe by appointing her the Ambassador for Women and Child Care.





The First Lady has for some time been involved in outstanding philanthropic work and has made clear her enthusiasm to improve the health delivery system in Zimbabwe and the lives of the marginalised communities.





The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa said the Amai Mnangagwa has done a lot of work for the ministry since her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed office.





A representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) applauded the Amai Mnangagwa, saying her organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation, has done a tremendous job to improve maternal health.





The First Lady said she will continue with her advocacy work to ensure that every Zimbabwean is empowered.





“Angel of Hope Foundation is committed to the upliftment of the lives of marginalised communities countrywide,” she said.





Maternal and reproductive health issues are an area of major concern for Amai Mnangagwa, amid indications that lack of knowledge is said to be causing unnecessary maternal deaths.





The First Lady has taken her free cervical and breast cancer screening programme to most provinces in the country, with an increased number of women going for the screening services.





This is the second honour given to the First Lady after the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change appointed her an Environment Ambassador for advancing safe and sustainable environmental management. zbc