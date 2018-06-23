EXPLOSION ROCKS ED RALLY

An explosion has rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo where President Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of people at a campaign rally. President Mnangagwa is unhurt and has been successfully evacuated.

Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba said: “President Mnangagwa has not been injured and is at Bulawayo State House. Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the President’s life over the past five years.”



Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is also reported to be safe. Several people are said to have been injured but the extent of the injuries has not yet been established. The area around the VIP stage has been cordoned off and security personnel are collecting evidence.



Unconfirmed reports indicate that Vice President Kembo Mohadi suffered leg injuries in the bomb blast. Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also injured. The two senior Government officials are admitted at a local hospital ( name withheld.)The Sunday Mail also has it on good authority that several security personnel attached to VIPs are also injured.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo province Senior Assistant Commissioner Learn Ncube told The Herald that they have already commenced investigations into the matter.

“I can confirm that there was an explosion at White City Stadium and that the President is safe. He was safely evacuated and investigations are already underway. Herald