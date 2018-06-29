EMPLOY 100 YOUTHS : ZANU PF ORDERS BAKERY

ZANU PF youths in Marondera have ordered Proton Bakeries to employ at least 100 party supporters.



This was revealed by provincial youth executive member Ozin Chitani at a rally in Marondera on Wednesday, who said the bakery should consider employing about 100 youths from all the 12 wards in the constituency.



“We hear that Proton Bakeries will be opening another factory soon, so we recommend you (Zanu PF candidate Cleopas Kundiona) to assist us so that our youths can get employed. It will be good if 100 youths from all the wards be employed as the new factory opens,” he said. Proton Bakeries reportedly sponsors Zanu PF activities in the province as well as offering employment opportunities to some party youths.



Proton Marondera branch human resources manager, one E Ncube said they employ people based on qualifications.



“We employ people based on qualifications. However, if (Zanu PF) they have their issues they write to us, but we usually employ people based on qualifications,” he said.





The meeting was meant to moblise support for Kundiona, who won the Zanu PF primaries and will be facing competition from MDC Alliance’s Caston Matewo. Newsday