ED ORDERS CITIES ROAD REPAIRS

President Mnangagwa has ordered the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to take over the repair of roads in Harare and other urban areas after systematic sabotage by MDC-T councillors running them.



The President urged the electorate to vote wisely and reject the MDC-T councillors on the July 30 elections for sabotaging development programmes spearheaded by Government as they got instructions from “elsewhere.”





Addressing the Zanu-PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare last week, President Mnangagwa said voting for Zanu-PF councillors would be the only solution.





“I am aware that issues relating to health, education, and availability of clean water are important aspects to all women. Let me assure you that my Government is attending to these matters.





“Most of the urban councils are MDC controlled and you can see the potholes, how our towns have deteriorated. As a matter of fact you can see now that there is a bit of resurfacing the roads here and there but that is not by the council, it is being done by the Ministry of Transport we have decided that they must intervene, this is what we are doing.”





He added: “But then it is necessary we correct that by voting into office Zanu-PF councillors so that we as Zanu-PF as we talk about progress, as we talk about development of the lives of our people, we do this at central Government, at local Government level and at ward level so the chain is complete.

It’s not proper for the city fathers to talk about economic progress only at central government level then when we come down to local government level they get instructions elsewhere, they get instructions from people who want to frustrate the development of this country.”





President Mnangagwa urged people to vote wisely on the July 30 harmonised elections saying the elections are a call to safeguard the country’s freedom, integrity, respect and dignity, virtues that Zanu-PF fought for leading to independence.

Cde Mnangagwa said Government had put in place all the necessary measures to ensure that the elections will be democratic, peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible.

He added that he was going to meet leaders of the opposition political parties who would have made it through the Nomination Court.





“After June 14 we will call them for a round table so that we all commit ourselves to a peaceful non-violent election campaigns,” he said





The meeting was his first engagement with the Zanu-PF Women’s League since his inauguration in November last year and he urged the women to campaign for the ruling party peacefully. Herald