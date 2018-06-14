ED ON RIGHT TRACK : MAKAMBA

BUSINESSMAN and Telecel Zimbabwe chairman, Dr James Makamba, has showered praises on President Mnangagwa for championing economic reforms, which have laid a solid foundation for national development.



In a video he posted on his Twitter handle yesterday, the charismatic businessman said President Mnangagwa has given Zimbabweans hope through his deliberate focus on attracting investment and opening the country for business with the international community.



President Mnangagwa came to power in November last year following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe in the wake of “Operation Restore Legacy”.





“Since taking the oath of office, the President has declared ‘Zimbabwe open for business’, embraced new freedoms and emphasised on re-engagement in defiance of isolation abroad. The UN has called for the international community to invest in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Makamba.





He said the new administration has done a sterling job by re-engaging the international community and applying to rejoin the Commonwealth group of nations. These efforts have been consolidated by a range of business and governance reforms at home, which have enticed a diversity of stakeholders.





As a result, Dr Makamba said, development banks and institutions were pouring in millions of dollars into the private sector. He commended President Mnangagwa for inviting observers from more than 40 countries to monitor the conduct of the country’s harmonised elections next month.





Dr Makamba said this will promote transparency and accountability, which will strengthen the country’s democracy. He noted that the built on Foreign Direct Investment has been committed, with latest reports pegging investment commitments at $16 billion.





“Factories are re-opening, our power greed has been expanded, improvements are being made to our transport and infrastructure and political parties have been freed to campaign openly,” said Dr Makamba.

“The President has shown that he is mature, progressive and has what it takes to bring the economic prosperity that our people deserve.”





On the basis of these achievements and proven leadership credentials, Dr Makamba pledged his support for President Mnangagwa in the coming election.