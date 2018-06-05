ED ON MDC DEMO : PLAYING FIELD NOW LEVEL

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the demonstrations held by the MDC Alliance in Harare today proves beyond reasonable doubt that democracy is at play in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to journalists shortly after holding talks with the visiting President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, Mr Brahim Ghali at State House this evening, Cde Mnangagwa said what is now happening under the new dispensation shows that the playing field is perfect level and the opposition is now enjoying democracy at its peak.

President Mnangagwa also said the opposition alliance is now enjoying the reforms he signed into law recently which allows them to exercise their democratic rights without hindrances.

On the visit by President Ghali, Cde Mnangagwa said they discussed wide-ranging issues including exploring areas of further co-operation.

He also said the two countries enjoy long-term friendship which dates back during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.