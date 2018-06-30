ED JETS OFF AGAIN





President Mnangagwa left the country yesterday for Mauritania, where he is set to join other African Heads of State and Government for the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit.





The summit kicked off yesterday with a high-level meeting of the executive council at the Conference Centre Nouakchott.





It is the first time that the Islamic State of Mauritania, which is located in the Maghreb region, is hosting the continental as- sembly.





President Mnangagwa, who is also the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is accompanied by senior Government officials.





Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President.





Themed “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”, the summit dovetailed with the thrust of President Mnangagwa’s new dispensation that declared zero tolerance on corrup- tion.





Apart from corruption, the Mauritanian convocation will focus on peace, security, the humanitarian situation on the continent, the Continental Free Trade Area and the African Common Position on the Future of African Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP) and the European Union.



