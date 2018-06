ED IS A WEAK OPPONENT : MWONZORA

DM: Zec has always said that and [Zec chairperson] Justice Priscilla Chigumba in particular, talks like a person who is not a judge when it comes to that. She says that our law does not provide for external audit yet that ought not to be the reasoning. The reasoning must be that our law does not disallow the external audit; the law says in broad terms that Zec must do everything that makes the election system credible and satisfactory. External audit is one of those things, so the misinterpretation with Zec is that the law must specifically demand that. But this is reasonable, this is international practice, that is number one. the second one is that Zec has not provided us with a provisional voters’ roll. We did request for it and they didn’t give us and they are now saying they published it on their website yesterday and that which is on the website does not comply with the law. It must be electronic, and must be analysable. The one that is on the website is a provisional one and is not analysable. They want to give us the final voters’ roll after nomination, yet we need the voters’ roll now in order to campaign because this campaign is now polling station-based. So we now need to know who is where and then we target those people. We also want to know who is capable of nominating a candidate because a candidate must be nominated by registered voters, but without the voters’ roll there is no way we are able to know.