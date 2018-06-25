ED HEADS TO HWANGE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will address a rally in Hwange tomorrow soon after presiding over a ground-breaking ceremony at the Zimbabwe Power Company expansion project.



The ground-breaking ceremony will be held at ZPC power station in the morning while the Zanu-PF rally has been set for Hwange Colliery Stadium in the afternoon.



The Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project is set to immediately commence after China Exim Bank released an initial $200 million of the $1,5 billion which is required for the work.

The party’s leadership in Hwange District is readying itself to welcome the President for the two events.





An all-stakeholders meeting was held at the District Administrator’s office yesterday.

Heads of Government departments, officials from ZPC and Zesa, Zanu-PF members, Hwange Rural District Council officials and representatives of various steering sub-committees attended.





Speaking at the meeting, Zanu-PF provincial member Cde Patrick Utete said: It’s important for others to know that there are two events on Wednesday as we are working on a rally after the ground-breaking ceremony. The event at the power station is by invitation but the rally is open and everyone is invited to the stadium.”





Hwange DA Mr Simon Muleya said preparations are at an advanced stage and workmen were finalising pitching of tents at the two venues.

“The reason why we are gathered here is to brainstorm and see how prepared we are because we are left with one day before the coming of His Excellency. In any case we are more than ready to welcome the President and host the two events as a district,” Mr Muleya said.





He challenged the various sub committees to finalise preparations ahead of the final meeting today.

Mr Muleya said there is a need for as many entertainment groups as possible to entertain people at the stadium while waiting for the rally.





Zanu-PF secretary for transport and welfare in the provincial Youth League Cde Daniel Sithole said they are mobilising vehicles to carry people from all wards around Hwange district.





He said each ward will have at least two buses or trucks to carry people as they intend to fill the stadium for the rally.





Zesa has donated 5 000 litres of fuel while an appeal is being made to those with vehicles to liaise with the transport sub-committee for arrangements to carry people to the rally.





Water will be provided through bowsers at the venues as the coal mining town faces critical water challenges. Chronicle