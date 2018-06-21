Thursday, 21 June 2018

CROATIA STUN ARGENTINA

Thursday, June 21, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0


Argentina slipped to the brink of an embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit on Thursday after Croatia beat the South Americans 3-0 to progress to the last 16.

A goalkeeping howler from Willy Caballero allowed Ante Rebic to give Croatia a 53rd-minute lead, and late goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic left Lionel Messi and Argentina needing an unlikely series of results to keep their hopes of progressing from Group D alive.

The Chelsea stopper attempted a chipped pass over Ante Rebic from inside his own area, but totally underhit his effort and the Croatia winger fired an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.


Posted in: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 