COUNCIL TO REPOSSESS MINISTER'S STAND

THE Bulawayo City Council has resolved to repossess 6,5 hectares of land that had been sold to the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Cde Cain Mathema, for the construction of a secondary school in Cowdray Park suburb.



The council is repossessing the land after the Provincial Minister failed to comply with the conditions of sale, according to the latest council report.



Cde Mathema was allocated the land in 2012 when he was still the Governor for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.





BCC said it will be repossessing the land with effect from August 2 this year, without revealing the breached conditions.





“The Director of Housing and Community Services reported (16th May, 2018) that Council (2nd May, 2012) resolved to lease out Stand 22569 Cowdray Park to Cain Mathema for the purposes of establishing a school. Council (2nd August, 2018) repossessed the stand from Cain Mathema for non-compliance with conditions of offer,” read the report.





The council said in repossessing the stand, the municipality will sell it to PSM Wholesalers for the purposes of constructing a school. The land will be sold for $55 200.





“An application to purchase stand 22569 Cowdray Park had been received from PSM wholesalers c/o 5703 Luveve 4 P.O. Luveve, Bulawayo for the purposes of establishing a secondary school,” read the report.

“The Chamber Secretary (Valuation) had advised that the recommended selling price for the above stand (6,9ha) was US$48 000 plus US$7 200 being 15 percent VAT. The minimum building clause was 500m2 plinth area. The department had no objections to the above mentioned stand being allocated to the applicant,” reads the report.





BCC after consulting its department resolved to sell the land to PSM Wholesalers in compliance with the Urban Councils Act.





The council last year revealed that the city has a deficit of 65 new schools with some of the learning institutions having an enrolment of more than 2 300 learners.





The municipality revealed that most of its new suburbs which include Cowdray Park, Pumula South and Emganwini are the most hit by a shortage of schools. Chronicle