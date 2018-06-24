skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 24 June 2018
COPS OFFER HUGE REWARD
Sunday, June 24, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TEACHER AND STUDENTSEX TAPE GOES VIRAL
sudent A PRIVATE college in Mutare has been rocked by a disturbing sex scandal that was recently laid bare following the leakage of a ...
BOMB EXPLOSION : ZTV REPORT
ZTV interrupted programming with news on the White City explosion, adding that three of their crew members were injured in the incident...
THE MOMENT THE BOMB EXPLODED
Reports have emerged that #Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa narrowly survived a bomb blast at a ZANU-PF in Bulawayo pic.twitter.com/41EEt...
ILL MUGABE FLOWN TO SINGAPORE
FORMER President Robert Mugabe reportedly flew to Singapore for medical check-ups two weeks ago, with sources saying the 94-year-old ex-le...
EXPLOSION ROCKS ED RALLY
An explosion has rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo where President Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of people at a campaign rally. Pr...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment