COP RAPES MAID, FLEES





A DETECTIVE attached to the Vehicle Theft Squad at Mutare Central police district is on the run after he allegedly raped his maid twice at his residence in Hobhouse high-density suburb.





Detective Assistant Inspector James Kachingwe has since vanished after committing the crime.





The incident happened last week at his house Number 923 Hobhouse 2. Since the alleged incident which was reported at Chikanga Police Station, the suspect is not reporting for duty at CID Mutare.





Officer Commanding Manicaland Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Dorothy Kupara confirmed the rape.





“Yes I heard about the case last week but I went out on duty before I could get the finer details of what really happened,” she said.





However, police sources privy to the case said Det Ass Insp Kachingwe came home drunk on the fateful day.





His wife is a teacher in the rural areas.

“In his drunken stupor he forced himself on his maid and raped her once during the night. Early in the morning he repeated his attack and raped the maid once more. After committing the offence, he vanished.





“He is not coming to work. His cell phones are switched off and he has since removed his WhatsApp and Facebook accounts.





“Kachingwe is of Malawian origins and the probability is high that he could have skipped out of the country. Investigations are in progress,” said the source who chose not to be named citing protocol.





In an unrelated matter, a police officer stationed at Nyazura Police Station was arrested on allegations of raping a 17-year-old girl after she had turned down his love proposal while she was walking home from Nzvimbe Business Centre.





Constable Moses Banda (27) was taken to Rusape magistrates’ court charged with rape.

He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Livingstone Chipadza who remanded him out of custody to June 3 for trial on $50 bail.





Cst Banda’s trial was supposed to kick-off on Tuesday but his legal representative applied for a postponement of the matter since he was not feeling well.





State counsel, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, did not oppose to the application before they agree to give the matter a longer remand since trial magistrate Mr Chipadza would be on leave.

Mr Mutyasira alleges that on April 16 this year at around 4.30pm, the 17-year-old girl was walking home from Nzvimbe Business Centre when he met Cst Banda who was coming from opposite direction.





Allegations are that Cst Banda stopped the teenage girl and asked to walk her home.

The girl is said to have agreed before they started walking together.





Magistrate Chipadza heard that Cst Banda then started proposing love to the girl and she turned him down. He is alleged to have grabbed the teenager by her hand and pulled her to a nearby building which is under construction.





Further allegations are that Cst Banda floored the girl, pressed her against the floor and raped her.





Irked by Cst Banda’s actions, the 17-year-old went to inform her father about the incident.