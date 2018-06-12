CHAOS IN ZANU PF : RUGEJE LIST DUMPED





Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial Co-Coordinating Committee (PCC) has drafted its final list of candidates for the 2018 harmonised elections after unanimously rejecting a document from the national commissariat which had irregularities.





Vice President Kembo Mohadi commended the province for drawing up an authentic list and urged members to intensify campaigns.





The Zanu PF Matabeleland South PCC met in Gwanda this Monday for the announcement of the final list of candidates for the 2018 harmonised elections.





Addressing the PCC members, Zanu PF provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choene distanced himself from the list produced by the national commissariat saying it had a number of irregularities.





He said some losing candidates had been clandestinely allocated posts in districts where they do not come from, while in some cases losing candidates had been declared winners.





“Please note that I have nothing to do with this list, this document came from the national commissariat. If you have any concerns do not direct them at me but to Harare,” said Cde Choene.





PCC members immediately rejected the document and drafted the final list of winners for the national assembly, women’s quarter, senate and provincial council candidates.





“Chairman, we will not accept anything that is not endorsed by this PCC, let us come up with our final list that we will send to Harare. We say no to imposition of candidates,” they said.





Speaking soon after emerging from a closed door meeting with the provincial leadership, Vice President Mohadi commended the province for ensuring transparency and fairness prevails, saying the focus should now be on winning the elections.





He reminded party cadres that there was no winner or loser in the intra-party polls, adding if there are any concerns by any individual they should be raised after the elections.





“The PCC is the authentic body so they have the right to come out with the finalist of their candidates. Those who are grumbling, there is nothing to grumble about, we are Zanu PF, we are not voting for individuals but the party. So your little battles are over,” he said.





Some of the major changes that were made to the previous list saw Cde Rabelani Choene becoming the Beitbridge senatorial candidate instead of Cde Tambudzani Mohadi.



