CHAMISA DISHONEST : ALLIANCE PARTNERS

The move by Mr Chamisa saw other alliance partners snubbing his campaign rallies in Binga and Victoria Falls last weekend. Notable absentees at the rallies in Binga, Hwange and Victoria Falls were Prof Ncube, Mr Tendai Biti of People’s Democratic Party and Ms Lynette Karenyi, the MDC- T women’s assembly chairperson who was elbowed out of the opposition party’s primary elections in a violent manner. An MDC Alliance partner who spoke to The Herald yesterday said the issue of alliance building was unnecessary.