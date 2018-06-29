CATTLE RUSTLER ARRESTED AFTER NINE YEARS

A MAN from Gwanda has been arrested for stealing 16 cattle, nine years after he allegedly committed the offence.



Sisa Sibanda (43) of Atherstone Resettlement area in West Nicholson allegedly committed the offence in May 2009 and was arrested on Monday after he tried to sell one of the stolen beasts and its calf.





Sibanda appeared before Gwanda provincial magistrate, Mr Maphios Moyo. The matter was postponed to July 4 after he requested to engage the services of a lawyer. He was remanded in custody.





Prosecuting, Mr Nhlanhla Ndlovu said Sibanda stole the beasts which belong to Mr Elias Moyo in May 2009.





“In May 2009 Mr Moyo left his herd of 16 cattle to graze at Magoda Farm in West Nicholson area. Sibanda realised that the cattle had been left unattended and drove them to his home in Atherstone Resettlement.





“In November last year Sibanda sold one of the beasts which now had a calf to Mr Bhekani Ngulube for $750. He then attempted to clear the beast and its calf several times so that his buyer could collect it but he failed as police required a stock card, but the beasts were not branded,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said on June 25, Sibanda approached the police and the village head and asked them to clear the beast and its calf again.

He said Sibanda was arrested after he failed to prove that the beast belonged to him.

Police carried out investigations which revealed that the beast belonged to Mr Moyo.

Mr Ndlovu said Mr Moyo positively identified the beast as his that was stolen together with 15 others in 2009. He said the value of the stolen beasts was $7 500. Chronicle