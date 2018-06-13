BURGLAR TAKES A NAP, ARRESTED

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo was arrested after he allegedly broke into a house in Pumula South suburb and “took a nap.”



Nqobizitha Dube from Pumula South suburb allegedly broke into a house in the same suburb at midnight on Saturday, selected a comfortable sofa and took a snooze.



Mrs Nomaswazi Tshabalala, the owner of the house, screamed for assistance from neighbours when she woke up around 1AM and found an intruder snoring in the house.





Yesterday Dube appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube to answer to charges of unlawful entry.





He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to Friday for trial. Dube told the court that he did not break into the house.





“I had visited my friend and I got lost on my way back home. I was drunk on the night in question so I just wandered into her yard,” he said. “I was looking for a place to hide my groceries and while I was inside the yard, I might have hit the French door with my groceries but I did not break it.”

Allegations by the State are that on Saturday at midnight, Dube proceeded to Mrs Tshabalala’s house in Pumula South suburb. He allegedly jumped over the fence and proceeded to break a glass on a French door and entered the house.





The court was told that Dube took a nap on the sofa. At about 1AM, the complainant, who had heard some noise, went into the dining room to investigate and found Dube asleep on the sofa. Mrs Tshabalala alerted neighbours who helped in apprehending Dube and called the police.

Mrs Memory Ndlovu represented the State. Chronicle