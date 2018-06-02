BOY (15) IMPREGNATES DEAF COUSIN (22)





A-15-year-old Nyanga boy who could not control his appetite for sex and abused a cousin (22) with auditory and hearing challenges on several occasions till she got pregnant has been convicted and jailed for two years.





The boy, who was convicted on his own plea of guilty, was however lucky to escape jail after Rusape regional magistrate Mr Livingstone Chipadza suspended the whole custodial sentence for the next five years on condition of good behaviour.





He will instead get five strokes. The boy is in Form Two and the victim has since given birth to a baby girl.

Rusape district prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira said the boy took advantage of their grandmother’s absence to abuse the complainant. The complainant attempted to alert her grandmother of the abuse, but the granny failed to grasp sign language.





“On an unknown date, but sometime during the year 2017 the complainant was left home in the company of the accused person and other four children aged between four and six years while her grandmother attended an all night church service.





“After having supper, the complainant and other kids went to sleep in a separate room with the accused. After the complainant had fallen asleep, the accused person forced open the door and gained entry into her room.





“The accused then forced himself on the complainant and threatened her with death if she screamed. In the following morning the grandmother returned from church the complainant tried to relate to the incident, but she could not grasp the sign language,” said Mr Mutyasira.





Mr Mutyasira added that the boy kept on abusing the complainant who had given up reporting to her granny as she was not vested with sign language.





“The complainant gave up on relaying her abuse to her grandmother after realising that she could not interpret her sign language.





Sometime in November 2017 the complainant went to Harare for the paralympics games and failed to compete due to stomach pains.





On her return, she informed her grandmother of the stomach pains.

“The grandmother then examined her and realised that she was pregnant. The grandmother then asked her what had happened and that is when she wrote down the accused’s name on a piece of paper as being responsible.



