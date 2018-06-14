AUSTRALIA HAILS PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNING

Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Bronte Moules says the campaigning atmosphere in the country is fairly peaceful and there is no violence.



Ambassador Moules was speaking to journalists after meeting Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in Harare today.



She told the media that Australia is encouraged by the participation of various political parties saying the level of inclusivity is encouraging and the debates are fascinating.

Ambassador Moules said Australia welcomes the Zimbabwean government’s commitment to political and economic reforms and to free, fair, credible and transparent elections.



She expressed hope that the situation continues on a positive trajectory and the improvements in the ease of doing business with consistent policies to enable the south pacific island to support Zimbabwe’s development efforts.



She also commended Zimbabwe’s recent expression of interest to rejoin the Commonwealth saying Australia looks forward to its return.





The new government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed its willingness to partner willing nations to help Zimbabwe modernise and industrialise, and for the first time in almost two decades, Western countries have been invited to monitor the harmonised elections in Zimbabwe.