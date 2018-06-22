AGRICULTURE TO POWER ECONOMIC RECOVERY : ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated that the government envisages a middle income economy in the next 12 years, that is, by 2030.



The President said this while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters who attended a campaign rally at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda this afternoon.



“We must now speak of unity, we must now speak of love and we must now speak of development, development, development. We want our people to have a better life. Vote Zanu PF into power a party that has the wishes of the people at heart,” he said.



President Mnangagwa said the government is prioritising agriculture to ensure food self-sufficiency.

“Command agriculture programme must cultivate 400 000 hectares, while the Presidential Inputs Scheme will cover communal farmers. $487 million has been put aside for Presidential inputs,” he said.



He said farmers have been given heifers to be repaid after 5 years to support command livestock adding that there also programmes for goats, chickens, and fisheries to support the growth of agriculture.



Turning to mining, President Mnangagwa said Matabeleland South Province has vast tracts of minerals including tungsten, lithium and gold hence the people of this province should benefit from the extraction of such minerals.



“Mashava King Mine resuscitated as $20 million capital was injected, Eureka gold mine in Guruve also re-opened this week. A ground breaking ceremony is on the cards for the $4.2 billion Karo Resources platinum project which is set to create 15 000 jobs. This will be done before elections,” said President Mnangagwa.



The President also said the government has already started roads resurfacing and Matabeleland South will benefit from the dualisation of Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway.



He said there are many programmes put in place by the government to upgrade infrastructure not only in Matabeleland South but the country at large.



“Modernising the Beitbridge border post, a company has been given this task, I met them today to get an update on progress. Work is expected to start before polls are held. In Kazungula, a bridge is being constructed for the benefit of Zimbabwe adding that the country is going to benefit from the one stop border post which is being constructed in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambezi in the area,” said the President.



Cde Mnangagwa said government has a programme to build houses in all the provinces, to cover also women and youths.



He blasted the building of urban houses in areas which have not been serviced, with no roads, and no sewer system.



“The the net is closing in on land barons. “Zvechivake vake zvisina kana plan hatichada, matown councils mapothole are there left right and centre tinoda zvinhu zvine gwara…Maland baron hokoyo!” said the President.



On education, President Mnangagwa said Lupane State University must be able to produce graduands who add value to the development of the country.

He also called on the people of Matabeleland South Province to vote resoundingly for the ruling Zanu PF party in the harmonised elections set for end of next month.





President Mnangagwa urged people to observe peace before, during and after the elections. zbc