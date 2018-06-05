Monday, 18 June 2018

$5 MILLION FOR MARANGE TRUST

Government has this morning availed $5 million for the revitalisation of the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust.

The cheque, from State entity Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, was presented to the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership board of trustees by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said: “It is our fervent hope that through this vehicle, some of the developmental needs of these communities will be addressed, further impacting on Manicaland as a whole.”

