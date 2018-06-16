35 JUDGES APPOINTED TO ELECTORAL COURT

THIRTY-FIVE High Court judges have been appointed to arbitrate in electoral disputes for the next six months in terms of the country’s electoral laws. Acting Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza announced the appointment of judges of the High Court to the Electoral Court with effect from this month to year end.



According to the Government gazette published yesterday, the appointment was made in terms of Section 162 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).



The judges are: George Chiweshe (Judge president), Charles Hungwe, Alfas Chitakunye, Samuel Kudya, Felistus Chatukuta, Joseph Musakwa, Garainesu Mawadze, Nicholas Mathonsi, Martin Makonese, Hlekani Mwayera, Mary Dube, Happias Zhou, Joseph Mafusire, David Mangota, Maxwell Takuva, Loice Matanda-Moyo, Erica Ndewere, Amy Tsanga, Owen Tagu, Nokuthula Moyo, Esther Muremba, Davison Foroma, Hellena Charewa, Clement Phiri, Herbert Chitapi, Edith Mushore, Priscila Munangati-Manongwa, Philda Muzofa, Thompson Mabhikwa, Isaac Muzenda, Neivil Wamambo, Slyvia Chirawu-Mugomba, Benjamin Chikowero, Pisirai Kwenda, Jacob Manzunzu.



“It is hereby notified that the Chief Justice, has in terms of section 162 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and the Judge President of the High Court, appointed the judges of the High Court . . . to be the judges of the Electoral Court,” said Acting Chief Justice Gwaunza.







Zimbabwe is in election mode since the proclamation of the date for the holding of the crunch harmonised elections next month.

The country goes to the polls on July 30.



The Nomination Court sat on Thursday to receive nomination papers for all aspiring presidential, National Assembly members and local government councillors from various political parties contesting in this year’s election.





The court also received papers from independent candidates. At least 23 candidates were duly nominated to contest for the Presidency in the July 30 elections.



This is the highest number of candidates to ever participate in the country’s presidential election, although it is still way below the number of political parties which are reported to be over 130.





According to the electoral regulations, a candidate needs to be nominated by not fewer than 10 voters who are on the voters roll from each of the 10 Provinces, meaning one needs 100 votes. Herald