150 UNREGISTERED CARS IMPOUNDED

POLICE in Bulawayo have impounded 150 vehicles that do not have number plates as well as those that are not registered amid concerns that some of them are being used to commit crimes in the city.



The operation started last week on Wednesday and police have said it will continue until order has been restored in the city.



Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said the police teamed up with the Vehicle Inspection Department and Bulawayo City Council for the operation.





‘We are removing all vehicles without number plates and those yet to be registered from the city roads. We have so far impounded 150 vehicles and we expect to impound more as the exercise continues.





There are no sacred cows in this operation, be it Government departments and private companies.”





“There is no reason for any motorist to be driving an unregistered vehicle or car without number plates,” said Insp Simango.





She said some of the vehicles have been linked to violent crimes in the city.

“Some of them have been linked to rape, armed robbery and other such crimes. We are in the process of verifying the vehicles that are linked to crimes among those impounded,” said Insp Simango.

She said motorists should take advantage of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) vehicle registration reprieve and register their vehicles.

Insp Simango said those who are bringing imported vehicles into the country will not be spared.





“Those who import new vehicles should apply for temporary number plates while processing registration. This is actually for their own good,” said Insp Simango.





She said the operation is also targeting pirate taxi drivers who are causing commotion in the city.

“We have dealt with several cases where members of the public have boarded these taxis and get robbed or raped.”





“We therefore encourage members of the public not to board these pirate taxis as doing so puts their lives at risk,” said Insp Simango. Chronicle