$100 BOND NOTES, FAKE NEWS, SAYS MANGUDYA





THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has refuted claims that it is planning to introduce new denominations to the current currency regime amid social media reports that a new $100 bond note is on the offing.





Social media has been awash with images of a $100 bond note claiming it was being introduced to the existing denominations of $2 and $5 bond notes.





The Central Bank Governor, Dr John Mangudya, dismissed the reports of the “new” note saying it was as fake as the people circulating it.





“It is all fake, hakuna zvakadaro. It is all negative works of social media,” said Dr Mangudya.





He warned the public from spreading falsehoods on social media.





Last week, the social media went on overdrive warning of an increase in fuel prices and shortages which culminated in panic buying of the commodity.





The governor appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy recently where he spoke about the panic that social media messages brought to the public over fuel price increases.





He said the fuel shortages that had been experienced on the local market were a result of international increases in fuel prices which had resulted in RBZ’s $10 million weekly allocation for fuel imports falling short of the country’s normal requirements.



