ZVORWADZA BACKS ED : GIVE HIM A CHANCE





National Vendors Union chairman Stendrick Zvorwadza has broken ranks with opposition political parties accusing them of political hypocrisy and commended the new administration for reforms which are aimed at improving people’s lives.





He was speaking at a 2-day symposium on Peace and the 2018 Harmonised Elections at the University of Zimbabwe today.





Zvorwadza urged Zimbabweans to give the new administration a chance.





“President Mnangagwa is different from former President Mugabe as he is saying “the pen is mightier than the gun”. Let’s give the current administration a chance,” he said.





Zvorwadza accused opposition political parties of aligning themselves with Zimbabweans during “Operation Restore Legacy” only because they wanted to be co-opted into government.





He says they are hypocrites who talk of reforms on the dawn of elections but they don’t have the heart to improve the poverty and injustice that confronts Zimbabweans.





Zvorwadza added that the new administration had made visible reforms conducive for credible, free and fair elections.





Meanwhile, also making a presentation at the symposium was constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku who spoke on post election dispute said,





“The law is a narrow thing it survives in an environment where it closes its eyes and ears to many things. It says if you have a dispute go to court. The constitution creates courts and it says they are the only ones which can resolve disputes. The courts only resolve disputes at law. And those courts are totally independent.





“During elections people are in an emotional state, people are not rational and the constitution is aware of that, it creates an Electoral Court and reasonable human beings to monitor these courts.





“The constitution is alive to the fact that the processes it has made may not work and it reaches a state where the constitution can be overthrown as long you can succeed in overthrowing it and get new provisions.



