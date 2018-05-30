ZEC : WE ARE READY FOR POLLS

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is fully prepared to run the 2018 harmonised elections thanks to the support from government and co-operating partners.

Other stakeholders, among them journalists, aspiring voters and politicians expressed mixed sentiments over the development.



Following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s proclamation in an extraordinary Government Gazette released today, setting the 2018 harmonised polls for the 30th of July 2018, ZEC said it is fully prepared for the exercise.



ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said electronic voter’s rolls will be availed to candidates who make it at the nomination court at no cost.



Justice Chigumba also said they had identified an unnamed regional company for the printing of the ballot paper and ink.



Critical stakeholders among them journalists raised concerns over the payment of accreditation fees to ZEC.





People said they are eagerly awaiting to exercise their democratic right to select leaders of their choice, while Zimbabwe Development Party president Kisinoti Mukwazhi said they have petitioned Chief Justice Luke Malaba challenging their application seeking political parties’ funding. zbc