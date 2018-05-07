ZANU PF RELEASES LIST OF POLL RE-RUNS





Zanu PF has named the 16 constituencies where primary election re-runs will be held, with Mashonaland West province dominating.





After noting some irregularities during last weekend’s internal polls, the Zanu PF Politburo ordered reruns in 13 national assembly and three senatorial constituencies.





According to a list released by the party’s Commissariat Department, Mashonaland West Province has the highest number of constituencies (7) ordered to re-conduct the elections.





The constituencies are Norton, Chegutu East, Chegutu West, Zvimba North, Zvimba South, Chinhoyi and Makonde.





In Harare, re-runs will be held in Harare South and Glenview South and Hwata senatorial constituency in the women’s quota.





In Mashonaland Central, Shamva North, Shamva South and Mazowe women’s quota constituencies will also conduct re-runs.





Shurugwi and Gutu East are the only constituencies in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces respectively on the list, while Manicaland province has Chipinge Central and Buhera West constituencies.





The Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Engelbert Rugeje said the elections will be held at a date to be announced, adding that teams deployed to supervise the primary elections will also conduct elections in the local government wards where elections were not held.





He also said results of the re-runs will affect the final senatorial, women’s quota and provincial council results in the affected constituencies.



