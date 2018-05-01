ZANU PF PRIMARIES : SOME RESULTS

Masvingo Urban : House of Assembly— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) 1 May 2018
Taguma B. Mazarire 1951
Edson Zvobgo Jnr 1489
Godard Dunhira 428
Gordon Gomba 298
SENATORIAL (Chivi - Mwenezi)
JD Hungwe - 4508
Munetsi Chishamba - 1375
Shepard Komani - 431
Josphat Ngwenya - 213#ZanuPFprimaries
Musakwa 3445,— Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) 1 May 2018
B Chabaya 1483,
D Makusha 1077,
D.Mandebvu 322,
E Machaya 301 pic.twitter.com/aJxGIK2vZp
Chivi South— Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) 1 May 2018
Killer Zivhu. 3412
J hungoidza. 964
S mutsamba. 790
M utete. 722
E shindi. 1540 pic.twitter.com/9q1pdPEpbv
ZIMBABWE AIRWAYS— Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) 1 May 2018
Mberengwa West Constituency
Joram Mcd Gumbo 3500
Adam Ncube 1050 pic.twitter.com/yD9jjiY5GN
MUSHOHWE?— Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) 1 May 2018
Zanu pf primary elections results Mutare west
Mushohwe.........1650
Muchimwe..........2713
Marange...............749
Marangwanda......149 pic.twitter.com/XTtdyngS5n
Davison Svuure to represent Zanu PF in Zaka Central, Caston Gumbwanda wins Zaka East, Zaka North goes to Robson Mavhenyengwa, while Ophious Murambiwa will represent the party in Zaka west #ZanuPFprimaries18 #caesarzvayi #ZanuPFprimaries— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) 1 May 2018
Former Lands Minister Douglas Mombeshora loses primaries in Mhangura to Precious Chinhamo Masango #ZanuPFprimaries #ZanuPFprimaries18 @caesarzvayi— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) 1 May 2018
Zaka Central House of Assembly— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) 1 May 2018
Davison Svuure 2083
James Makiya 1817
Jonas Chindanya 1249
Paradzai Chakona 1225
Tanaka Mutava 574#ZanuPFprimaries
Albert Nguluvhe won the Beitbridge East primaries. Beitbridge west goes to Ruth Maboyi Ncube who beat incumbent Mp Metrine Mudau, Tambudzani Mohadi shrugged off a challenge from Rabelani Choeni for senate in Beitbridge #ZanuPFprimaries #ZanuPFprimaries18 #caesarzvayi— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) 1 May 2018
