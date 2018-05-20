WHY I ABUSED MY WIFE : NO SEX FOR FOUR MONTHS





A Harare man accused of abusing his wife blamed his violent behaviour on the fact he had not slept with her for four months.





Lazarus Mudandishe told civil court magistrate Manase Masiwa that he felt insecure each time his wife Lucia Mthethwa took long to return home.





Mthethwa was seeking a protection ordered against Mudandishe saying he often assaulted and insulted her in front of their children.





“He insults and assaults me and tells our children that I am having extra-marital affairs,” she complained.





Mthethwa also accused her husband of neglecting his family. “He does not look after his family and does not pay school fees for the children,” she said.





However, Mudandishe, who opposed the application, said he last slept with his wife in February and that was frustrating him.





“We have not slept together since February and it is giving me trust issues,” he said. “She sometimes goes away for the whole day and that gets me worried considering that we have not been sleeping together for months.



