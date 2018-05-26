skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 26 May 2018
VIDEO : MDC ALLIANCE RALLY IN BEITBRIDGE
Saturday, May 26, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAI GINIMBI : THE BUBI GIRL DONE GOOD
WHEN one thinks of self styled businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, images of the latest top of the range cars, designer clothes and fa...
KASUKUWERE RETURNS : PICS
TSVANGIRAI'S SON, ETHAN, KICKED OUT OF SCHOOL
The late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s child has been chucked out of school for failing to pay school fees, the Daily News can rep...
MAWARIRE TEARS INTO MOYO, ZHUWAO
Former first lady Grace Mugabe is at the centre of a vicious war of words between spokesperson of the stuttering National Patriotic Front ...
ED HAS 18 CHILDREN
A publication based in the United Kingdom has added to the mystery around President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s offspring by claiming the 76-year-o...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment