TSHWANE MAYOR HIJACKED





Solly Msimanga, the mayor of Tshwane, fell victim to a hijacking in Midrand early on Saturday morning when he was leaving a restaurant.





Eyewitness News reported that Msimanga was not accompanied by his bodyguards when two robbers, one of whom was armed, made off with his Mercedes-Benz, a laptop, his ID and driver's licence, and some other items.





"Physically, I'm not harmed. Still a bit shaken, but physically not harmed. We hope that the vehicle is recovered," said Msimanga.





His spokesman Sam Mgobezi confirmed the incident.



