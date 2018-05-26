TSHWANE MAYOR HIJACKED

Solly Msimanga, the mayor of Tshwane, fell victim to a hijacking in Midrand early on Saturday morning when he was leaving a restaurant.
Eyewitness News reported that Msimanga was not accompanied by his bodyguards when two robbers, one of whom was armed, made off with his Mercedes-Benz, a laptop, his ID and driver's licence, and some other items.
"Physically, I'm not harmed. Still a bit shaken, but physically not harmed. We hope that the vehicle is recovered," said Msimanga.
His spokesman Sam Mgobezi confirmed the incident.
Police are looking for the vehicle and the suspects. Times
