TOXIC BREW KILLS IMBIBER

A man from Hwedza died last week after consuming a toxic mixture of beer and whisky.

Nathan Nyirenda (29) from Kujeka Village under Chief Svosve reportedly bought a bottle of Teku Teku spirit, Explorer Spirit, Black Label lager and mixed these with a bottle of Golden Blend Whisky.



Acting police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.



“We are investigating a case of sudden death of a 29-year-old man from Hwedza, which occurred on May 29. The man was drinking the mixture of alcohol when his friend decided to visit his girlfriend and left him drinking.







“After about an hour, his friend came back and found Nyirenda sitting on the veranda of the nightclub with his head between his legs and he failed to wake him up,” Asst-Insp Mwanza said.





He said fellow drinkers also tried to wake him up, but in vain.

“They rushed him to Hwedza District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A report was made to the police who during investigations discovered a half full 750ml bottle of the alcohol mixture,” he said.





Meanwhile, police in Dema are investigating a case of suspected murder after the body of a woman was discovered in a shallow grave.





Asst Insp Mwanza said reports indicated that the body was discovered by villagers who were searching for pit sand on Thursday morning.





“Some villagers from Chitanda Village under Chief Dema were searching for pits and when they stumbled on the body concealed in a shallow grave, with only the hand protruding.

“The villagers reported the case to the police and the body was taken to Chitungwiza General Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said. Herald