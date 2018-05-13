TOUT THROWS OUT MAN FROM MOVING TAXI OVER 50 CENTS





IN a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man from Gweru died after he was allegedly thrown out of a moving pirate taxi by a tout before being run over by a haulage truck following a misunderstanding over 50c, police have confirmed.





Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on 5 May about 9pm when a tout, Shepherd Mashumba, threw the now deceased Amos Sibanda out of a Honda Fit and he fell in front of a Freightliner Truck.





It is understood that Mashumba, a tout for pirate taxis that ply City-Ascot, had an altercation with Sibanda and allegedly pushed him in front of the haulage truck which ran over him.





“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of a fatal road traffic accident near OK Supermarket where a 34-year-old man was pushed by some touts on the moving truck which ran over him. Upon approaching corner Main Street and RG Mugabe Road, the driver of the truck intended to turn left. When he was manoeuvring his vehicle, it is alleged that he hit a pedestrian who had been pushed onto the road by some touts. As a result of the accident the 34-year-old Amos Sibanda sustained serious head injuries and died on admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital. The body is at Gweru hospital for post-mortem,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.



