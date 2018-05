TOUT THROWS OUT MAN FROM MOVING TAXI OVER 50 CENTS

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of a fatal road traffic accident near OK Supermarket where a 34-year-old man was pushed by some touts on the moving truck which ran over him. Upon approaching corner Main Street and RG Mugabe Road, the driver of the truck intended to turn left. When he was manoeuvring his vehicle, it is alleged that he hit a pedestrian who had been pushed onto the road by some touts. As a result of the accident the 34-year-old Amos Sibanda sustained serious head injuries and died on admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital. The body is at Gweru hospital for post-mortem,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.