THREE STREET KIDS BREAK INTO HOUSE, STEAL GOODS WORTH $3K

THREE teenagers living on the streets of Bulawayo have appeared in court for breaking into a house in Kumalo suburb and stealing property worth more than $3 000.
The juveniles pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi on Wednesday.
The court heard that it was the second time the boys had appeared in court for theft.
The magistrate warned and discharged them.
“The last time you were here you promised not to steal again but you are back. Let me warn you for the last time. The next time I see your faces here, just know you are going to prison for a long time. Your age will not save you from incarceration as we have facilities that can suit you for more than five years,” said the magistrate.
The court heard the teenagers fled from their homes and are living as street kids in the city.
“They took a 55 inch LED TV, a blanket, two remote controls, one pair of Adidas shorts, one tracksuit and a pair of shoes. The three were seen by a passerby who reported the matter.”
Mr Ndlovu said all the property was recovered. Chronicle
