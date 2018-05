THIS IS WHAT CHAMISA ACTUALLY SAID

The State-owned Herald and Chronicle newspapers today published a malicious story falsely alleging that president Chamisa told a rally at Maboleni in Vungu yesterday that he was young and energetic enough to impregnate a woman when in fact he never said anything to that effect. He never made any direct or inferred reference to impregnating any woman at the rally. All he said was that he will score many positives when elected to lead the country.