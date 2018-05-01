THIEVING HOOKER : I DON'T WANT TO MISS ELECTIONS BUSINESS BOOM

A SELF-proclaimed commercial sex worker from Gweru, who was arrested for stealing an Apple iPhone 7 cellphone, shocked a court when she offered to compensate the complainant with $900 saying better business days were at hand with the coming of the harmonised elections in July.



Adloyed Dube (25) of Dalyesford in Gweru appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of theft. She pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.



In mitigation, Dube said when she saw the cellphone on the seat of a car she was travelling in, she thought she had hit a jackpot. “When I saw this cellphone, I was very happy because I thought that I had won a jackpot and I was thinking of keeping it. I was disappointed when I failed to unlock it,” she said.





Dube said she was willing to pay the complaint $900 as compensation so that she avoids a custodial sentence.





“I am a commercial sex worker and right now I earn about $100 a month but with the coming of the harmonised elections, we are expecting brisk business as commercial sex workers and I am willing to compensate the complainant with $900. I know there will be politicians with money I will hook up with and earn a lot of money,” she said leaving the court in stitches.





It is the State’s case that the complainant, Tinashe Chrispen Kaseke (25), dropped his Apple iPhone 7 plus from his pocket in a vehicle that he had boarded going to Daylesford suburb.





It was agreed that Kaseke discovered that he had dropped his phone when the car was already gone.

Dube later boarded the same car and stole the cellphone. Kaseke reported the matter to the police and using the cellphone’s tracker, they found it at Dube’s lodgings leading to her arrest. The cell phone was recovered. Chronicle