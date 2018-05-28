THIEVES BREAK INTO PARKED CAR, STEAL $9K

A MAPHISA businessman lost $ 9 000, R50 000 and 20 cellphones valued at $2 225 to thieves who broke into his car while it was parked at a business centre.





Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector, Joram Sithole confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at Maphisa Business Centre around 10PM.



“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of theft where Mr Thulani Ngwenya a businessman from Maphisa area lost his cash and cellphones. Mr Ngwenya arrived at Maphisa Business Centre around 9PM and parked his vehicle in front of Focus Shop.





“After an hour he returned to his car and found one of the windows broken. He checked his valuables and discovered that $9 000, R50 000 and 20 cellphones valued at $2 225 had been stolen. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene but the culprits had fled and no one has identified them,” he said.





Ass Insp Sithole appealed to members of the public who had information on the whereabouts of the culprits to report to any police station near them.





He also urged people to desist from moving around with large sums of money. Ass Insp Sithole further advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are parked in a safe place especially at night.





“As police we continue to urge people to desist from keeping large sums of money in their possession as that attracts thieves. People should embrace the concept of plastic money as it is safer,” he said.





Meanwhile, Ass Insp Sithole said police have launched a manhunt for a man who stole a metal detector valued R3 600 from Vhovha Mine in Colleen Bawn on Monday.

He said miners were working at a mine which belongs to Aphet Ncube when Thokozani Dube approached them, stole a detector and went away unnoticed.

He appealed to members of the public with information on his whereabouts to approach the nearest police station. Chronicle